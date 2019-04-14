Ultimate Red Sox Show

Dave Dombrowski Confident And Happy In Red Sox’s Bullpen Performance

by on Sun, Apr 14, 2019 at 6:17PM

The Boston Red Sox have struggled out of the gate, with their starting pitchers struggling to find consistency over the first 16 games of 2019. It hasn’t all been bad though, as Boston’s bullpen has picked up where it left off last postseason.

Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is happy with the way the team’s bullpen has performed thus far, telling Tom Caron that their bullpen has plenty of good pitchers with good stuff, adding that the lack of closing experience is why many questioned them.

To hear everything Dombrowski said about Boston’s bullpen, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

