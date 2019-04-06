Brad Stevens Says Aron Baynes Isn’t Always Truthful About His Injuries

It’s no secret that Aron Baynes has played a crucial role in the Boston Celtics’ late-season success this year. So with just two games left in the regular season, the last thing anyone wants is to see the center cope with yet another injury.

But Baynes found himself limping off the court once again Friday evening after appearing to land awkwardly on his ankle during the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ match against the Indiana Pacers. Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after the game that Baynes told him he was “fine” and was able to return to the game.

Despite the center’s confidence, Stevens said Baynes has been known to bend the truth.

“He’s lied on several occasions throughout his career, so I don’t know,” said Stevens. “I guess he’s fine.”

Baynes racked up 11 points and 11 boards in their 117-97 defeat of the Pacers, giving the center his third double-double of the season. The 32-year-old has played just 50 of the 80 games Boston has played this season, coping with numerous injuries along the way.

The Celtics are going to need Baynes at his best heading into the postseason, with teams like the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks likely on Boston’s path to the championship. That could mean he may miss more time before the playoffs should any issues remain with his ankle, something Stevens hinted at on Friday as well.

“We’re going to need him to be really good, and so if he’s got any nicks and bruises at all, we’re going to need to address that,” he said.

Let’s just hope Baynes isn’t stretching the truth this time around when it comes to how his ankle feels.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images