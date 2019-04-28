Bruce Cassidy Says Issues On Special Teams Hurt Bruins In Game 2 Loss

The Boston Bruins fell 3-2 in double overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff matchup Saturday night. After two overtime thrillers, the series now is tied at one apiece.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said his team missed some chances in the loss, but focused on the issues on the power play and penalty kill. The “mental mistakes” were what ultimately hurt the B’s, according to the head coach.

To hear more from Cassidy’s interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images