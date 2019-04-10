Bruins Fans Won’t Like EA Sports’ ‘NHL 19’ Stanley Cup Playoffs Simulation

Video games are pretty realistic these days, but they usually are as good at predicting the future as we humans are — which is not great.

So take this all with a massive grain of salt.

But, if EA Sports’ “NHL 19” is to be believed, the Boston Bruins might be getting another disappointing early start to summer, as the game’s Stanley Cup Playoffs simulation has Boston once again falling in the second round.

The simulation does have the Bruins handling their first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, though, thanks to a Brad Marchand overtime winner in Game 6. But much like last year, it goes downhill from there, with Boston falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games, as it did a year ago.

If there’s any consolation here, it’s that Tampa does go on to win the Stanley Cup, becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winner to do so since the Chicago Blackhawks triumphed over the Bruins in 2013. And the Lightning have been an absolute wagon all year, so it’s hardly a shock that Tampa would give the Bruins such a difficult test.

Another consolation is that EA Sports got this totally wrong last year, with the Bruins going all the way to the Cup Final before losing to the Winnipeg Jets (which obviously did not happen).

But hey, this is just a video game. And video games are just for kids… right?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images