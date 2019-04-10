Charlie McAvoy Fine After Twisting Knee At Practice, But Video Looks Ugly

Let’s make this perfectly clear: Charlie McAvoy is fine. The Boston Bruins defenseman is not injured, and his status for Game 1 of Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs is not in doubt.

But man, did he and the Bruins have reason to be scared Wednesday morning.

At one point during the team’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, McAvoy twisted his knee while colliding David Backes, causing both players to hit the ice in obvious pain. McAvoy briefly left the ice, but later returned and finished practice.

Again, he’s fine.

All that being said, this video from NBC Sports Boston’s The Camera Guys is pretty darn scary:

Charlie McAvoy and the #NHLBruins dodged a major bullet He got tangled up with David Backes and twisted his knee. The dman finished practice and afterward said all is good👍 pic.twitter.com/n6N5LSBUoI — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) April 10, 2019

Yikes.

McAvoy and the Bruins are set to host the Leafs on Thursday in Game 1 of their seven-game series. And while McAvoy is expected to start, Boston will be without multiple important players.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports