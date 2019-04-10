NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Caught Up In Pathetic Knicks Debate

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant reportedly are set on signing with the New York Knicks.

There still is one very important detail to iron out, however.

The Athletic’s Frank Isola on Monday published a piece about LeBron James’ first season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Durant’s looming free agency, among other things. As it relates to Durant, Isola reported that many around the NBA believe that a Durant-Irving team-up in the Big Apple is inevitable. But before the two stars can leave the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in the dust, they must decide who will make the first move.

Check out this brutal excerpt from Isola’s column:

“The belief is that Durant will only join the Knicks if another high-level free agent agrees to sign with the Knicks as well. The most likely candidate is the Celtics’ Kyrie Irving, who coincidentally won a championship in Cleveland as Robin to LeBron’s Batman. He could fill that same role at MSG. So sure are some executives and player agents of a Durant-Irving pairing in New York that one agent told The Athletic that Durant and Irving are debating on who will sign first. Why is that important? The player that is signed second is viewed as the follower, not the leader. It’s all rather silly and Knick fans shouldn’t care if Durant and Irving synchronize their signings down to the exact second. But these are the things NBA players think about.”

Make of that what you will.

How the NBA maintains its massive, rabid fan base when its players are objective detestable truly is remarkable.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images