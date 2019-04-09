Bruins’ Torey Krug Cracks Joke About Brandon Carlo Making His Playoff Debut

Brandon Carlo’s role in the Boston Bruins’ defensive corps has increased with each season that he has been in the National Hockey League.

And believe it or not, Carlo just wrapped up his third, and by far most successful, full season with the big-league team.

What may be even harder to believe than the 22-year-old already being a three-year pro is that Carlo has not played in a single playoff game. Injuries have held the d-man out in the previous two seasons. This year, there are no such ailments to hold him out, and he should factor in as key piece in the top-4 on the back end.

With Carlo set to make his first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance, blue-line companion Torey Krug couldn’t help but crack a joke about Carlo’s misfortune the past couple of seasons.

🎥 @ToreyKrug on his defense partner Brandon Carlo getting ready to appear in his first playoff game: "I've kept a close eye on him the last few days, wrapped him in bubble wrap to make sure he's ready to go. Very excited for him." pic.twitter.com/qZJSgJLUsJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2019

Carlo has come into his own, pairing alongside Krug, holding opposing offenses to some dreadful numbers when he is on the ice and providing some balance on a pairing with the offensive prowess of Krug.

And he himself seems pretty stoked to finally lace ’em up in the playoffs.

"Overall, gaining a lot of excitement…You can tell that the atmosphere is pretty electric." 🎥 @1996_Carlo, after missing the previous two postseasons with injury, discusses his excitement to be healthy ahead of the series with Toronto: pic.twitter.com/7ShBpOPjn3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 8, 2019

Carlo’s role could figure to be imperative against an attack like Toronto’s, which runs three lines that serve as major-scoring threats. And with fellow defensive defenseman Kevan Miller not quite ready to go, Carlo’s performance is all the more important, so maybe putting him in bubble wrap until Thursday isn’t the worst idea.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images