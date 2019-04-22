Capitals Vs. Hurricanes Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 6 Online

The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals will look to advance to the second round Monday night when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of their first round series.

After dropping Game 3 and 4 at PNC Arena, the Capitals returned home and blew the doors off Carolina with a 6-0 win. The two sides return to Raleigh, North Carolina for Game 6, where the Hurricanes will face elimination.

Here’s how to watch Capitals – Hurricanes:

When: Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBCSports

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images