Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Feels No ‘Extra Burden’ After Lackluster Game 2

The Boston Celtics were a bit of dumpster fire in their Game 2 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston got lackluster performances from many of its best players — most notably a pretty dreadful evening from Kyrie Irving.

Irving shot 4-for-18 from the floor and finished with just nine points over 31 minutes in arguably his worst game with the Green, and possibly the worst playoff performance of his career. He finished with an 0.2 game score, his lowest ever in the postseason.

The 26-year-old certainly is surrounded by plenty of talent on the C’s. But he is the lone All-Star on the roster, and it wouldn’t be unimaginable to suggest he is feeling some extra heat with the series against the Bucks now tied.

But Irving denied there’s any “extra burden.”

"This is what I signed up for. This is what Boston traded for me for." Kyrie is ready for another battle in Boston. 💪#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6pPT2zbS9u — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 1, 2019

The star point guard has shown some new colors as of late, essentially dropping the crap from the regular season as the C’s embarked on the playoffs. And it definitely is encouraging for Celtics fans to see Irving not sound off after a brutal loss in which he played poorly.

