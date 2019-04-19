Celtics Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

The Boston Celtics used a comeback victory to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at TD Garden, and now they’ll look to push the Pacers to the brink of elimination in Indianapolis on Friday.

Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum scored 63 of Boston’s 99 points in the 99-91 Game 2 win, as the Pacers’ abysmal late-game execution allowed the Celtics to complete the fourth-quarter rally.

Through two games, Indiana’s lack of a true go-to scorer really has hurt them. Returning home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse should help out the No. 5 seed, but the Pacers need to view Friday’s Game 3 as a must-win. After all, no team ever has recovered from a 3-0 series hole in NBA postseason history.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Pacers Game 3 online:

When: Friday, April 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images