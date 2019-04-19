Tom Brady Posts Heartwarming Instagram For Parents’ Wedding Anniversary

Tom Brady normally is known for his heroics on the football field, but lately he’s been making some noise on the social media front.

From goofy dad jokes on his new Twitter account to pump up videos on Instagram, TB12 has become a social media icon… well, sort of.

One consistent throughout Brady’s career has been his outspoken support and love for his family. Whether it’s his parents, children or wife, Gisele, the New England Patriots quarterback never has shied away from publicizing his inner circle.

On Friday, Brady posted a message for his parents 50th wedding anniversary.

“50 years ago today, my mom and dad were married and began the journey to start their own family. The strength of their marriage has always been an inspiration and the best example to me and my sisters of what true love, respect and commitment mean.

Life always has its ups and downs and their togetherness in good and bad taught us teamwork. Their trust, love and dedication as parents taught us how to become the parents we are today. They have always put our family first and instilled in us the values they were taught from their parents, which we now carry on and teach our own kids. They have always encouraged us to attain milestones and we’re honored to celebrate this one they’ve achieved. We love you so much, mom and dad. Happy anniversary!!!”

A nice message to close out your week.

