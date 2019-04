The Bruins just will not die.

Things looked pretty dismal for Boston after giving up two goals in 13 seconds to the surging Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 1 of the round two series at TD Garden.

But with less than five minutes left in the contest, Weymouth-native Charlie Coyle knotted things up with a shot that squeaked by the skate of netminder Sergei Bobrovsky, giving the B’s life.

Check it out:

Gorgeous.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images