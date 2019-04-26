Red Sox Wrap: Rick Porcello Gets First Win Of Season In Victory Over Tigers

The Red Sox finished things with the Detroit Tigers far better than they started them.

Boston wrapped up its four-game series with the Tigers with a 7-3 win Thursday night at Fenway Park. After falling in a day/night doubleheader Tuesday, the Red Sox stormed back to win the final two contests and earn the series split.

Rick Porcello earned his first win of the season, while the Red Sox offense showed some nice pop throughout the night.

The Red Sox climb to 11-15 with the win, while the Tigers fall to 12-12 with the loss.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Power.

The Red Sox put on a nice offensive showcase, clubbing six doubles with one home run.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello really needed a good outing, and save for one bad inning, he provided one. Porcello allowed three runs on six hits over six innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

The righty allowed a hit and walk in a scoreless first, then pitched a 1-2-3 second before running into some trouble in the third.

JaCoby Jones kicked off the inning with a double, then came home the next at-bat on a Jeimer Candelario single, cutting Boston’s lead to 2-1. The next hitter, Nicholas Castellanos, drilled a homer to right to put Detroit ahead 3-2. Porcello didn’t allow any more damage though, retiring the next three hitters.

Porcello threw scoreless frames in the fourth, fifth and sixth to end his night.

— Heath Hembree walked one in a hitless, scoreless seventh, striking out one.

— Colten Brewer pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Ryan Brasier closed the door in the ninth, allowing a hit in a scoreless frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— During the second inning, Michael Chavis reminded folks just how well he can hit for power.

Xander Bogaerts smacked a one-out single, then Chavis put an 0-1 slider into the Monster Seats to make it 2-0 Red Sox.

It appears this Chavis fellow has a penchant for hitting dingers. pic.twitter.com/hMFzgblEYp — NESN (@NESN) April 25, 2019

— The Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, but the Sox responded by plating a trio in the bottom half.

Mookie Betts roped a double, which was followed up by a Mitch Moreland walk. J.D. Martinez then singled to left, driving in Betts to tie the game. With two down and runners in scoring position, Rafael Devers cleared the bases with a double off the wall in left, putting the hosts up 5-3.

— In the fourth, the Red Sox furthered their lead.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-out double, then Betts hit a two-bagger of his own to plate Benintendi, making it 6-3.

— Already up three, the Red Sox added another run in the sixth.

Sandy Leon drilled a two-out double down the right-field line, then came home the next at-bat on a Benintendi double to make it 7-3.

— Benintendi, Betts and Devers all had two hits.

— Martinez, Bogaerts, Chavis and Leon had one hit apiece.

— Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Yeah, that’s bad news for the rest of the league.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The Red Sox starter is to be determined, but they’ll be opposed by Charlie Morton. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images