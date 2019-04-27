Chase Winovich Has Message For Patriots Fans After Being Drafted By Team

It’s probably safe to say Chase Winovich is excited to be a member of the Patriots.

New England selected the Michigan defensive end 77th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday and fans got an inside look to the minute he received the phone call. Fans also learned Winovich is a pro trash talker and already seems to be a good fit for the Pats.

After Winovich got the official word, he took to Instagram to share a message with his new fan base.

Chase Winovich has a message for #Patriots fans: pic.twitter.com/7CRfeoeHNi — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) April 27, 2019

Yeah, he knows just how to fit in here.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images