Blue Jackets Vs. Bruins Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Boston Bruins would do themselves quite a few favors by winning Saturday night.

Boston is set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second round. The Bruins earned a comeback overtime victory in Game 1.

Columbus is a tough place to play, so the Bruins taking care of business at home so they can head to Ohio with a two-game lead in tow would go a long way in helping them eventually win the series.

Here’s how and when to watch Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game 2:

When: Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images