Check Out These Awesome Photos Of Jaylen Brown’s Dunk Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jaylen Brown added to his career highlight tape in emphatic fashion Sunday afternoon.

Brown dropped 19 points in the Boston Celtics’ Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Two of those points came via a fourth-quarter dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose decision to try and meet Brown at the rim turned out not to be a wise one.

The Celtics guard’s slam looked incredible in real time, but it might look even better through the multiple different angles it was photographed.

Check these out:

Unreal. The same photographer (@morryg) who took the legendary Wade/LeBron alley-oop photo took this one today. pic.twitter.com/Mrq6A1W902 — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) April 28, 2019

It was an all-around forgettable afternoon for the Greek Freak and the Bucks, whose 22-point loss marked the third-largest Game 1 defeat by a top-seeded team since the current playoff format was instituted in 1984, per ESPN Stats & Info. As for the Celtics, they’re now the only team that has yet to lose a game in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

Boston will try to keep that streak alive Tuesday night when it meets Milwaukee for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

