Chris Sale Thinks This Could Be Worst He’s Ever Pitched In His Life

Chris Sale has had a miserable start to the season. The lefty is currently 0-3 to start 2019, with a 9.00 ERA and just eight strikeouts to boot.

Sale was noticeably disappointed following his dismal performance in the Sox’s 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day at Fenway Park. And the ace was honest about his feelings after the game.

“I don’t know if I’ve pitched like this in my life,” he told reporters after the game.

In fact, the southpaw shouldered much of the blame for Tuesday’s loss.

“This wasn’t us not playing good, this was me sucking today,” he said. “And that’s frustrating because today was the day we were going to turn it around. … Everyone did what they had to do except for me, and that’s a frustrating spot to be in.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged Sale’s recent struggles as well, noting their impact on the team.

“He didn’t have too many swings and misses (Tuesday), and we paid the price,” he told reporters after the game.

But there is no quit in Sale.

“I’ve got to keep fighting, there’s no giving up,” he said.

Sale will have plenty of chances to redeem himself, as Boston’s season is just 12 games old.

