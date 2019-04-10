Heat Fans Break Out ‘Paul Pierce Sucks’ Chant In Dwyane Wade’s Final Game

Okay Miami Heat fans, tell us how you really feel.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce created an internet firestorm on Friday when he said that he had a better playing career than Dwyane Wade. Heat fans made their wrath known on Tuesday.

Wade, who is set to retire at season’s end, was playing his final game against the the Philadelphia 76ers. And Heat fans broke out into a “Paul Pierce sucks” chant during the game.

Heat fans really started a "Paul Pierce sucks" chant in Dwyane Wade's last home game pic.twitter.com/gXT7rBda4v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2019

Okay then.

Wade did put a bow on his career with a pretty savage night, going for 30 points after a fourth-quarter tear.

Wherever you sit on the Pierce-Wade debate, it’s hard to deny Wade’s spectacular career.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images