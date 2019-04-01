Chris Wagner Thanks Bruins Fans For Voting Him NESN 7th Player Award Winner

Boston Bruins fans appreciate Chris Wagner, and the feeling is mutual.

Wagner on Saturday was named the recipient of the NESN 7th Player Award, given annually to a player who exceeds expectations and goes above and beyond the call of duty. Wagner, who won via fan vote, is in the midst of a career season after signing a free agent deal with the Bruins last offseason.

Wagner took to Instagram on Monday to thank the fans for their support.

“To everyone who voted and supported me, it’s an honor and a privilege to win the NESN 7th Player Award,” the Walpole, Mass., native wrote. “After watching many incredible players receive this award as a kid, it really does mean a lot to me. Thank you!”

Wagner has 12 goals and eight assists through 75 games played this season. He’s also a plus-2 player and leads the Bruins with 247 hits.

Past recipients of NESN’s 7th Player Award currently on the Bruins include Charlie McAvoy (2018), David Pastrnak (2017, 2015), Brad Marchand (2016, 2011), Tuukka Rask (2010) and David Krejci (2009). Tim Thomas, Bill Guerin, Joe Thornton, Cam Neely, Don Sweeney, Ray Bourque and Rick Middleton also have won the award.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images