Khabib Nurmagomedov Fires Back At Conor McGregor After ‘Money’ Dig

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts last week, but that hasn’t stopped him from prolonging his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib, who defeated McGregor at UFC 229, posted a rather harmless photo last week thanking his fans for their support and teasing a return to the octagon.

This caught the attention of McGregor, who took a shot at Khabib on Twitter by referencing the all-out brawl that erupted after their October fight and the subsequent $500,000 fine Khabib received for his role in the bedlam at T-Mobile Arena.

You got your money took and your brothers eye socket shook when you fought me you little rat.

Viva Las Vegas baby the gaf always wins.

Big stomper party in the Wynn coming soon! @ProperWhiskey @WynnLasVegas #ad https://t.co/oN0KBCm7N3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

Khabib, who jumped the cage and attacked McGregor’s camp after his fourth-round submission victory over the The Notorious, didn’t accept the Twitter jab laying down. Instead, the undefeated UFC lightweight champion fired back at his rival Sunday by pointing out the “honor” McGregor lost in defeat.

@TheNotoriousMMA money comes and goes, the honor that you lost that evening will never return, live with it.

Finish career in mma, but start career on twitter? #twitterWarrior — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 31, 2019

UFC president Dana White recently said Khabib will return in September. It’s possible Khabib will face the winner of next month’s Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier bout, but maybe we shouldn’t rule out an eventual rematch with McGregor given the obvious interest that fight would generate.

