Clippers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

After an encouraging Game 2, it looks as though the Los Angeles Clippers will be just another team on the Golden State Warriors’ path of destruction.

The Clippers showed incredible promise after falling in Game 1, erasing a 31-point deficit to mark the largest comeback in NBA postseason history. That’s all L.A. has to show for in the first-round series thus far, however, as Golden State responded with back-to-back wins.

The two-time defending NBA champs will look to finish off the Clippers on Wednesday night when they meet for Game 5 at Oracle Arena.

Here’s how to watch Clippers-Warriors Game 5 online:

When: Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images