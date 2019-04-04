Dana White Issues Statement On Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov Beef

Dana White couldn’t stand around and watch any longer.

The UFC president released a statement Wednesday on the recent social media feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The full statement is below, per UFC.com.

I am aware of the recent social media exchange between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. The ongoing situation has escalated to a level that is unacceptable. As such, we are taking the necessary steps to reach out to both athlete camps and this situation is being addressed by all parties internally.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have traded some nasty shots on social media, with family, religion and legal issues all being carelessly thrown around. White evidently saw enough, though, and his intervention already is yielding some results, as McGregor seemingly apologized and announced his return to UFC in a tweet Wednesday night.

White typically doesn’t stand in the way of drama, which was evident in the build-up to Nurmagomedov’s victory over McGregor at UFC 229. But things really got personal this time around, perhaps setting the stage for an eventual rematch featuring even more bad blood.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images