Dustin Pedroia Injury: Alex Cora Gives Update On Second Baseman’s Knee

Dustin Pedroia left Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees with discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee, and by the tone from manager Alex Cora, it seems like the Sox could be without the veteran second baseman once again.

Pedroia exited in the second inning after his first at-bat, and went to Cora and asked to be removed.

Pedroia felt something in his knee after fouling off a pitch. He approached Cora and was honest he didn't feel right. He will be checked by a doctor in New York tomorrow. Alex Cora said he was pretty down, had never seen Pedroia that down. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) April 18, 2019

Cora on Pedroia: "He was down. I haven’t seen him like that. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and something where he just got scared. We’ll know more tomorrow." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 18, 2019

If Pedroia is in fact set to hit the injured list, the Red Sox may need some help at second base this weekend against the Tampa Bay Rays. Brock Holt still is on the mend from a scratched cornea, and Blake Swihart, who was capable of playing second in a pinch, is on waivers. Christian Vazquez played second base for the Red Sox on Monday.

As for Pedroia, this potentially is a devastating setback in what the veteran and Red Sox fans were hoping would be a triumphant return to the field.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images