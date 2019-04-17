Ex-Colts LB Sends Letter To Tom Brady, Wants Deflategate Football Back

D’Qwell Jackson isn’t bitter, he just wants what’s his.

The former linebacker never suited up for the New England Patriots, but he served a big part in a monumental play for the franchise. Jackson, then with the Indianapolis Colts, intercepted Tom Brady in the second quarter of the 2014 AFC Championship Game, the contest that has become better known as the start of Deflategate.

You see, Jackson never went out of his way to expose the Patriots. All he wanted to do was make sure the football got in the proper hands in hopes of retaining it as a memento. But the Colts’ equipment staff turned the ball over to the league, one thing led to another and a multi-year saga ensued.

Deflatgate (thankfully) has become a thing of the past, but Jackson still would like the football back. In hopes of reuniting with that polarizing pigskin, the 11-year veteran teamed up with Uninterrupted to send a “letter” to Brady, which includes some NSFW language.

While the play was insignificant in terms of the game (the Patriots routed the Colts 45-7), it helped pave the way for one of the more bizarre storylines the league has ever seen. And aside from the historical aspect, it’s tough to blame Jackson for wanting the football as a reminder he picked off arguably the greatest quarterback who’s ever lived.

Good luck in your quest, D’Qwell.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images