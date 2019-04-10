Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Jake Peavy Has Another Talent That May Surprise You

It’s been quite some time since Red Sox fans heard from the likes of Jake Peavy. The last time most fans saw him, the righty was receiving his ring for Boston’s 2013 World Series championship at Fenway Park.

Peavy hasn’t played baseball professionally since 2016, but apparently has been keeping himself busy with another hobby — music.

In fact, the former Red Sox pitcher recently opened up for the great Willie Nelson.

Former San Francisco Giants coach Tim Flannery posted a tweet early Wednesday morning picturing Peavy on stage performing with his oldest son in Alabama. (Flannery has also been known to pick up a guitar every now and then as well.)

People ask me lots about how Jake Peavy is doing…here he is last night with his oldest son opening for Willie Nelson in Alabama…..that’s how hes doing. pic.twitter.com/15X1raRDqV — Tim Flannery (@TimFlannery2) April 10, 2019

Unfortunately for “Old Town Road” fans, it doesn’t sound like the two played the classic tune.