Falcons GM Gives Badass Description Of Bill Belichick At NFL Owners Meetings

A day may come when Bill Belichick loses his passion for football, but, at 67 years old, the New England Patriots head coach seems anything but content.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curren recently talked to Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who worked for the Patriots 12 years ago. Among other things, Dimitroff offered a fascinating description of his former boss at last month’s NFL Owners Meetings.

“I saw him recently at the owners meetings and he is ON TOP of it,” Dimitroff told Curren. “He is the lead dog, no question about it. He has strong opinions, he delivers them succinctly and articulately when he’s discussing what’s important to him and it’s fun watching him navigate through all of that.

“There are a lot of coaches and general managers that are several years younger and a lot that have a lot of experience as well but they take their hat off, so to speak, and listen. He delivers with such assurance and such knowledge that, again, it continues to impress on so many levels.”

For someone who’s been vilified by so many around the NFL, Belichick remains committed to giving back to the game that he loves.

More from Dimitroff’s conversation with Curren:

“There are a lot of very intelligent people in that room,” Dimitroff said of the sessions that include all the coaches and GMs. “We are in that room for hours upon hours and there is no one more engaged. I think people might expect him to be less engaged as he acquires more and more rings and more and more accolades, my feeling is that it’s part of giving back to the game that he loves so much. A lot of people would kick their feet up and relax a little but bit I really do believe that he’s continuing to help us out.

“He does want to pass it along. He values that. He believes in the sanctity of the NFL at so many levels, knows there’s progressivity to the league and we’re heading in so many new directions but, man, he has such a presence on making sure that things don’t get out of hand as the elder statesman. There’s such passion and that’s how it’s perceived not just by me but by everyone. There are GMs who just let him sit back and listen not just on the football but the rule element of it, the way the league is. He has such strong opinions and they’re backed with validity.”

Say what you want about Belichick, but his accomplishments are inarguable, and his love for football unwavering.

Next season will be Belichick’s 45th in the NFL, and 24th as a head coach.

