Golden Knights Coach Calls Sharks Coach ‘A Clown’ Ahead Of Game 7

While all eyes in Boston are focused on yet another epic Game 7 between the Bruins and their Original Six rival Toronto Maple Leafs, the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks are throwing absolute bombs at each other.

The Knights and Sharks are headed for their own Game 7 on Tuesday night after a thrilling series, which included the Sharks winning Game 6 in double overtime. The rivalry even has crossed over to the coaches.

Sharks coach Peter DeBoer took a shot at Vegas bench boss Gerard Gallant for chirping at players during the game. And on Tuesday, Gallant clapped right back, calling DeBoer a clown.

Here is the transcript of Gallant’s statement when asked for his response to Pete DeBoer and Logan Couture’s comments from yesterday that Gallant chirps players on the ice#VegasBorn #SJSharks #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BR790GqSSJ — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) April 23, 2019

The Maple Leafs-Bruins rivalry is great, but could you imagine if Bruce Cassidy and Mike Babcock started throwing these kind of jabs at one another in the press?

Absolutely legendary stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images