Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Michael Chavis Gets Another Crack In Nightcap

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night.

The Red Sox suffered a 7-4 loss Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of their day-night doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers. Alex Cora will hand the ball to Hector Velazquez in Game 2 with Boston looking to avoid dropping the first two games of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

The Tigers will counter with righty Spencer Turnbull.

As for the lineups, Michael Chavis will make his third straight start and play second base. The rookie will bat seventh after going 0-for-4 in Game 1, his Fenway debut. Jackie Bradley Jr. will return to the lineup and play center field after sitting out the doubleheader opener.

Christian Vazquez will handle catching duties for Velazquez.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Tigers Game 2:

BOSTON RED SOX (9-14)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley, Jr. CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Hector Velazquez, RHP (0-1, 2.84 ERA)

DETROIT TIGERS (11-10)

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Niko Goodrum, LF

Brandon Dixon, 1B

Ronny Rodriguez, SS

Josh Harrison, 2B

John Hicks, C

JaCoby Jones, CF

Spencer Turnbull, RHP (0-2, 3.43 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images