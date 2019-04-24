Golden Knights Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 7 Online

Tuesday is primed to be a thrilling night in the NHL.

Hockey fans will be treated to not one, but two Game 7s. The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will kick things off at TD Garden, and the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks will follow suit at SAP Center.

The Sharks found themselves in a 3-1 series hole only to rip off back-to-back wins against the reigning Western Conference champions. Now, they’ll have the luxury of playing a winner-take-all contest on home ice.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights-Sharks Game 7 online:

When: Tuesday, April 23 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images