Trail Blazers Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

Can the Portland Trail Blazers put away the Oklahoma City Thunder and advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs?

That’s the task at hand Tuesday night when Damian Lillard and Co. look to end the Thunder’s season in Game 5 at Moda Center.

Lillard and C.J. McCollum combined for 51 points in Portland’s Game 4 win, while Paul George dropped 32 for the Thunder. He’ll hope to help his team extend its season, but it certainly won’t be an easy job.

Here’s how to watch Trailblazers-Thunder Game 5:

Start Time: Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports Images