Nets Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game Online

The NBA playoffs finally are here, they’ll kick off off with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers and Nets will square off in Game 1 of their first-round, best-of-seven series. And while no one knows which Sixers team will show up, you can bet the crowd at Wells Fargo Center will be ready to go.

Here’s how to watch Nets vs. 76ers online:

When: Saturday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sport Images