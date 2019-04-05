Jets’ Jamal Adams Doesn’t Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Stay Retired

Like his head coach, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams doesn’t believe Rob Gronkowski’s New England Patriots career truly is over.

Adams, who’s been in the NFL just two years but already has had several spirited battles with Gronkowski, said Thursday he’s sure his AFC East rival will be back for more.

“He’ll be back,” Adams told reporters at the Jets’ uniform unveiling, via the New York Post. “He’ll be back. He’s not fooling me.”

Adams, a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro last season, said he was “sad” when Gronkowski announced his retirement last month. In four career matchups between the two, Gronkowski has caught five passes on nine targets for 63 yards and two touchdowns with Adams in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I was upset because going against him is what I look forward to,” Adams said. “I like going against the best, and obviously, he was the best. I hope he comes back. I know he will. I don’t believe it yet.”

Jets coach Adam Gase also expressed skepticism over Gronkowski’s announcement during the NFL Annual Meeting, saying he’ll believe the star tight end is really done when he sees it.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has left the door wide open for a potential comeback, telling multiple media outlets he would not be shocked if his client was back on the field before the end of the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images