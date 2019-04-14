Lightning’s Victor Hedman Chirps Riley Nash, Forgets Important Detail

The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t exactly off to a good start in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tampa currently is fighting from behind, with the Blue Jackets taking a commanding 2-0 series lead in Friday night’s Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But Victor Hedman didn’t want anyone on the Blue Jackets to get too comfortable taking a two-game edge.

The Lightning defenseman was on his way back to the bench when he chirped Columbus’ bench.

"Victor Hedman comes over and says to the Columbus bench, 'You guys are really good at this. Last year you were up 2-0 too. How'd it end up?'"@NHLonNBCSports Inside-the-Glass analyst Pierre McGuire caught the exchange at the end of Columbus' 5-1 win vs. Tampa on Friday. pic.twitter.com/QXOP0XY4Qn — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) April 13, 2019

As you can see, Riley Nash is sitting atop the bench listening to what Hedman had to say. And even though the Blue Jackets ultimately collapsed last season after taking a 2-0 lead on the Washington Capitals. But what Hedman forgot about Nash was that he wasn’t a member of the Blue Jackets during the 2017-18 playoffs.

Nash was a part of another playoff team — the Boston Bruins — so he clearly wasn’t taking Hedman’s words to heart.

We’ll see if the Blue Jackets can knock out Tampa or if they will face another first-round collapse.

