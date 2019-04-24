Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Might Be Regretting His Free Agency Decision

John Tavares made a calculated decision last summer, but his math might have been off.

As you might recall, Tavaras took his sweet time last offseason before ultimately signing a lucrative free agent contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The star center reportedly chose Toronto after meeting with the Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and his former team, the New York Islanders.

Given how loaded the Leafs were before he signed, it was hard to criticize Tavares for his decision. But, after falling to the Bruins on Tuesday in a thrilling Game 7 at TD Garden, Tavares might be kicking himself.

Check out this tweet:

John Tavares met with 5 teams last summer as a free agent. 4 of those teams (NYI, BOS, SJ, DAL) are still playing hockey. The one he chose is not. — Demetri S (@Demetri_S42) April 24, 2019

That’s right: The four teams Tavaras turned down last summer are still playing playoff hockey. The Leafs, meanwhile, are feeling the heat after yet another early postseason exit.

In all seriousness, Tavares is getting paid a ton of money to play for his hometown team, which might be the most talented group in the NHL. The Leafs didn’t break through this season, but they’re set up to be legitimate Stanley Cup contenders for the foreseeable future.

If he had a chance to do it all over again, Tavares would be a fool to not pick the Leafs.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images