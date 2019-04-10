Masters Tee Times: Full Schedule For First-Round Groupings At Augusta

The quest for the green jacket is just one day away, and we now know how the best golfers in the world will roll out Thursday at Augusta National Golf Course.

Groupings and tee times for The Masters were released Tuesday, and there’s obviously no shortage of star power as the golf season really will kick into gear with the first and most prestigious major on the sport’s revamped calendar.

The first group will go off Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET followed by a steady parade of past champions, some legends and those — like Patrick Reed last year — looking to make their timeless stamp on the game.

Here are some highlights from the groupings:

— The first trio of bonafide stars to go off will be the 9:58 a.m. grouping of Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson. Garcia won the event in 2017 and Finau finished in 10th place last year — after dislocating his ankle in the par 3 contest. Stenson, one of the best ball strikers on tour, is always a darkhorse to win despite never finishing higher than 17th.

— Reed, the defending champion, will tee off at 10:31 a.m. He’s trying to become the first player to repeat as Masters champion since, you guessed it, Tiger Woods who went back to back in 2001 and 2002.

— Speaking of Woods, the four-time Masters champion, tees off at 11:04 a.m. with a sneaky good group that includes an intriguing long shot in Haotong Li and Jon Rahm, a bomber who has as good of a chance to win as any player in the field. Woods finished tied for 32nd in his return to Augusta last year.

— Don’t be surprised if the winner of the tournament comes from the grouping following Woods’ that includes betting favorite Rory McIlroy as well as Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith. All three are long off the tee, which is paramount to success at The Masters.

— The afternoon’s final four groupings are ridiculously star-studded and include a two-time winner in Bubba Watson (1:27 p.m.) and three-time winner Phil Mickelson (1:49 p.m.).

— The last three groupings consist of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka. It wouldn’t be surprising to see any of them slipping on the green jacket on Sunday evening.

8:30 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

8:41 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m.: Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell

9:03 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9:14 a.m.: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya

9:25 a.m.: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

9:36 a.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregard

9:47 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

9:58 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

10:09 a.m.: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

10:42 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

11:26 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

11:48 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:10 p.m.: Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz

12:32 p.m.: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:43 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula

12:54 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1:05 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton

1:27 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1:49 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

