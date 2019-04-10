Tom Brady Reacts To Julian Edelman’s First Pitch At Red Sox’s Home Opener

Julian Edelman seems to only know how to do things at full speed.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is a lightning bolt going across the middle, and he brought that same energy to Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Edelman and the Super Bowl LIII champion Patriots were honored prior to the Boston Red Sox’s home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. The reigning Super Bowl MVP, along with Rob Gronkowski and Stephon Gilmore, had the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Instead of going through the motions and lobbing one up like most do, Edelman predictably went through his windup and fired a laser to Mookie Betts.

Tom Brady has seen it all from Edelman, but even he was impressed by his teammate’s velocity. The star quarterback responded to Edelman’s Instagram video of the pitch with one of the more memorable lines from “Major League.”

We wonder if Edelman would even consider adding any off-speed stuff to his repertoire.

Brady was unable to attend the festivities at Fenway Park, but he did make sure to send a congratulatory message to the Red Sox via Twitter.

