Max Kellerman Lauds Celtics’ Al Horford As ‘Hall Of Fame-Caliber Player’

The Boston Celtics took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks in dramatic fashion on the back of a stellar performance from Al Horford.

After putting up 20 points and 11 rebounds in the first game of the best-of-seven series, Horford garnered plenty of praise for his outstanding performance against the top-seeded Bucks.

On Monday’s “First Take” episode, ESPN’s Max Kellerman said Horford has proven himself to be “a Hall of Fame-caliber player” with his continued success in playoff situations.

Take a look:

After a performance like his on Sunday, we’d like to believe he’s of Hall of Fame-caliber, too.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images