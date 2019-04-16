Mike Vrabel, Richard Seymour, Rodney Harrison Finalists For Patriots Hall Of Fame

A dominant defensive lineman, a multi-talented linebacker and a ball-hawking safety, all with multiple Super Bowl rings. One of the three will earn induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame later this year.

Richard Seymour, Mike Vrabel and Rodney Harrison were announced Tuesday as the team’s three Hall of Fame finalists. Seymour and Vrabel both reached this round of voting last year; Harrison is a first-time finalist.

Seymour, the sixth overall draft pick in 2001, was an imposing interior presence on each of the Patriots’ first three Super Bowl championship teams, earning five Pro Bowl nods, three first-team All-Pro selections and two second-team All-Pros during his eight-year Patriots tenure.

Vrabel, another three-time champion who now coaches the Tennessee Titans, played in all but three games for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. He was a first-team All-Pro at linebacker in 2007 and also caught 10 touchdown passes as a goal-line tight end, including scores in Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX.

Harrison won two titles with the Patriots after signing with the team in 2003 following a decade in San Diego. In his first two seasons in New England, he tallied 126 and 138 tackles to go along with five total interceptions, 19 pass breakups, six sacks and five forced fumbles. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2003 and second-teamer in 2004 before injuries limited him to 31 games over his final four seasons.

All three players left the Patriots following the 2008 season, Seymour and Vrabel via trade and Harrison in retirement.

Recent Patriots Hall of Fame inductees include offensive tackle Matt Light, cornerback Raymond Clayborn, running back Kevin Faulk, defensive end Willie McGinest, cornerback Ty Law and linebacker Tedy Bruschi.

A fan vote will determine this year’s winner. Fans can cast their ballots on Patriots.com until May 6.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images