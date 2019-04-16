Russell Wilson Never Wanted To Leave Seahawks In Trade, Agent Confirms

Russell Wilson was just playing a proverbial game of poker.

Mark Rodgers, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s agent, told the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta on Tuesday morning his client always preferred to stay in Seattle, instead of moving to another team. Recent rumors linked Wilson to the New York Giants as Eli Manning’s replacement and suggested he might demand a trade if he and the Seahawks failed to agree to a long-term contract extension by Monday.

Wilson and the Seahawks shattered those rumors at that deadline by reportedly agreeing to a record-setting contract extension early Tuesday morning. The four-year deal is worth $140 million and includes a $65 million signing bonus, making Wilson and his family very happy.

“Russell loves this town, this team and these fans and part of the compromise involved his affection for all things Seattle,” Rodgers said. “The idea of playing anywhere else was not as appealing as playing right here, the place he and his family call home.”

Wilson, 30, has been the Seahawks starting quarterback since 2012. He has passed for 25,624 yards with 212 total touchdowns while completing 64.1 percent of his passes. He led Seattle to glory in 2014, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVIII over the Denver Broncos. Wilson and the Seahawks fell to the New England Patriots the next year in Super Bowl XLIX.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images