Mitch Moreland Gives His Assessment Of Red Sox’s Comeback Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox walked off with the 7-6 win Thursday night against the Toronto Blue Jays thanks to the efforts of Mitch Moreland, Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers.

Devers put the icing on the cake with his first career walk-off hit, but it was Moreland who tied the game earlier in the ninth with an RBI double to dead center field that scored Betts from first.

