Need A Patriots Fix? This Bill Belichick Mic’d-Up Video Should Do The Trick

For a guy who might be the most boring individual in all of professional sports, Bill Belichick sure is fascinating to listen to.

The New England Patriots head coach turned 67 on Tuesday, and NFL Films celebrated by sharing a lengthy mic’d-up video of Belichck from his team’s Week 9 victory over the Green Bay Packers. From conversing with his coaches to lecturing his players to chastising referees, Belichick offered some surprisingly entertaining sound bites.

Take a look:

We know you are probably out game-planning somewhere today, but take a moment to celebrate your birthday Bill Belichick! pic.twitter.com/cGngW4bB6x — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) April 16, 2019

Hard to believe that’s the same guy who mumbles, grumbles and sniffles his way through postgame press conferences.

In other Patriots news, Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the day the franchise drafted Tom Brady. A rather significant day in NFL history, if you ask us.

