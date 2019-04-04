NESN And NEWS CENTER Maine Announce Partnership

April 4, 2019 — NESN, the home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, and NEWS CENTER Maine (WCSH 6 & WLBZ 2), the largest media organization in Maine, announced today that they have entered into a content-sharing partnership associated with NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The partnership, which begins today, is similar to NESN’s content sharing arrangements with stations in other New England markets.

The partnership will include regularly scheduled live pre-game reports from NESN to NEWS CENTER Maine on Red Sox and Bruins game days. Red Sox live shots will primarily feature NESN’s Red Sox play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien, Red Sox Hall of Famer Jerry Remy and Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley. Bruins reports will regularly feature Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards or color analyst Andy Brickley and continue throughout the NHL playoffs.

NEWS CENTER Maine sports anchor Jessica Gagne will also appear regularly on NESN’s Red Sox pre-game show. Gagne will join NESN’s Red Sox studio host and Maine native Tom Caron as well as NESN’s all-star team of studio analysts that includes Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice, Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield, and several other former Red Sox players including Steve Lyons, Manny Delcarmen and Lenny DiNardo.

The NEWS CENTER Maine weather team, including Todd Gutner and Keith Carson, will also deliver weather updates for NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins pre and post-game shows. These custom weather forecasts will be broadcast to fans in northern New England before and after every Red Sox or Bruins game on NESN.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESNplus are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available any time, anywhere on any device on the NESNgo app and at NESNgo.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

About NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine is a local media organization that connects with all of Maine through television broadcast, digital, social and streaming platforms. Our goal is to make life better for Mainers through innovative storytelling, top-quality entertainment, and effective marketing opportunities for businesses. NEWS CENTER Maine is the NBC affiliate in the WCSH 6 Portland and WLBZ 2 Bangor markets, and is owned by TEGNA Inc. For more information, visit NEWSCENTERMaine.com.