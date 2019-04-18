New Hampshire Motor Speedway Implementing Changes, Increasing Fan Access

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is making an exuberance of improvements for fans entering the 2019 season.

NASCAR fans will have more access than ever before beginning during the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend, July 19-21, including an Infield Experience, expanded camping opportunities, new pre-race setup, new fan zone layout and more drink rails spread throughout the Main Grandstand.

Infield Experience

Fans can purchase infield access located just beyond pit road. Along with this watching the race up close, this package gives fans a private tent by the start/finish line, pre-race pit passes and a drive appearance among other things.

Expanded Camping Experience

Fans can now reserve campsites in the infield behind pit road or along turn three for the first time. Infield camping spots come with pre-race pit passes, garage passes and grandstand access among other things.

New Pre-Race Setup

Fans will have more access to the drivers before the race as they will take a pre-race stage as well as walk a red carpet. Fans with pit passes will be able to have more interaction with the drivers during these two events.

New Fan Zone Layout

A new road has been constructed around the Fan Zone to decrease vehicle traffic and give fans a safer space to play games, do activities and interact throughout the weekend.

Added Drink Rails

More drink rails will be added throughout and on top of the Main Grandstand. This will give fans more space and seating options while also providing a standing area at the top of the grandstand.

These amenities and more can be found for NASCAR fans at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire beginning July 19-21.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images