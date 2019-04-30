NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosting Free-Agent Offensive Tackle On Visit

The New England Patriots added five offensive linemen, including two offensive tackles, over the weekend in the 2019 NFL Draft and through undrafted free agent signings. They might not be done adding big bodies up front, however.

The Patriots hosted veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer on a visit Tuesday, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates. Veldheer, 31, has spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos since being selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Hillsdale College.

Veldheer has starting experience at both left and right tackle. He started 12 games at right tackle last season for the Broncos.

Patriots 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste currently is New England’s top projected backup behind left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right tackle Marcus Cannon. The Patriots otherwise have projects at offensive tackle in former tight end Cedrick Lang, CFL product Ryker Mathews, 6-foot-10 Dan Skipper and rookie Tyree St. Louis.

A veteran offensive tackle remains one of the Patriots’ biggest needs.

Veldheer, who’s 6-foot-8, 321 pounds, could compete with Wynn for a starting job if signed. Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, tore his Achilles last preseason and has no NFL experience.

