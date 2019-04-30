Terry Rozier Calls On Celtics To Land Fatal Blow Vs. Bucks In Game 2

The Boston Celtics aren’t about to clinch their second-round NBA playoffs series against the Milwaukee Bucks, but Terry Rozier wants them to do the next best thing.

The Celtics point guard explained to NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely on Tuesday afternoon why the team feels it’s so important to win Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. The teams will face off Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum, and the Celtics can extend their series lead to 2-0 with another road victory.

Rozier believes doing so effectively would kill the Bucks’ chances of winning the series.

“I feel like it’s important to steal the first two games on the road,” Rozier told NBC Sports Boston. “I feel like you can kind of take their heart with that.”

Having blown out the Bucks by 22 points in Game 1, the Celtics are expecting Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to stamp his authority on Game 2 and for the Milwaukee crowd to raise its game.

Games 3 and 4 will take place at TD Garden, where the Celtics split two games against the Bucks during the 2018-19 regular season but won all four meetings last season during their first-round series.

Should Boston win Game 2, Rozier should expect to meet a disheartened foe in the TD Garden games.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Image