Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online

Can the Boston Celtics take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks?

That’s the task at hand Tuesday night when the two teams meet for Game 2 of its second-round, best-of-seven series at Fiserv Forum.

Boston ran away with a 22-point Game 1 victory led by Kyrie Irving (26 points) and Al Horford (20 points). Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 22 points for the Bucks and will look to help his team even the series and not come back to Boston in an 0-2 hole.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s game between the Celtics and Bucks:

When: Tuesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images