NFL Rumors: Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots At Odds Over Money In Contract Talks

The New England Patriots are just two weeks away from the start of their offseason program, and they’re still without a kicker on their 90-man roster.

Stephen Gostkowski, who’s held down that role since the Patriots drafted him in 2006, remains an unrestricted free agent after hitting the open market last month. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Tuesday there’s currently “not much happening” on the negotiation front between Gostkowski and the team.

Giardi also reported “money is an issue” in these contract talks. Gostkowski’s $3.2 million base salary in 2018 was the highest of any NFL kicker.

A source says not much happening between #Patriots and kicker Steven Gostkowski. Money is an issue (shocking) though "there's still plenty of time." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 2, 2019

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported two weeks ago the Patriots and Gostkowski were progressing toward a new contract.

Gostkowski converted 84.4 percent of his field-goal attempts last season and 98 percent of his extra points. Of his five missed field goals, three came from 50-plus yards out.

Gostkowski went 10-for-10 on extra points and 5-for-6 on field goals in the postseason, missing his first attempt in Super Bowl LIII but rebounding to drill his final two, including a 41-yarder in the final minutes that put the game away.

The 35-year-old Gostkowski left Monday for a weeklong NFL-USO trip to South Korea with fellow NFLers Chase Daniel, Cameron Jordan and Myles Jack, so don’t expect a resolution to his contract situation to come within the next few days.

