NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Not Expected For Start Of Patriots Offseason Workouts

The New England Patriots’ offseason workout program begins Monday, and the team’s on-field leader reportedly will be a no-show.

Quarterback Tom Brady isn’t expected to be in attendance for the start of Patriots offseason workouts, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Brady didn’t attend any voluntary workouts during the 2018 offseason. He reported for mandatory minicamp then showed up again for training camp. The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports Brady’s plan is to skip voluntary workouts again this offseason.

Rapoport also reported Brady “may bulk up” and “should be a bit bigger” when he returns.

The Patriots have organized team activities practices from May 20 to June 11. Mandatory minicamp runs from June 4-6. Patriots training camp should begin in late July.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images