N’Keal Harry’s Patriots Tenure Began With Cell Phone Difficulties

All football players growing up fantasize about getting “the call,” welcoming them to the NFL.

For N’Keal Harry, he had to battle through some technical difficulties before living out his childhood dream.

Harry was selected by the New England Patriots with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Arizona State product was overcome with emotion as he spoke with Patriots brass, whose initial call to the big wide receiver was unsuccessful.

“So the call at first wasn’t even working,” Harry said Thursday during an interview with NFL Network. “Like out in Scottsdale, in the mountains so my phone wasn’t even working at first. We couldn’t get them on the line. One of my agents actually had to reach out, ending up getting them on the phone and then coach (Bill) Belichick was talking to me. He congratulated me and told me they were gonna fly me out and to just get ready. And then Mr. (Robert) Kraft, he was just congratulating me as well, saying they’re excited to get me out there and we’re ready to go.”

Harry might need to have a word with his cell phone provider.

It’s easy to understand why Belichick and Kraft both are excited about Harry, whose highlight reels contain quite a few eye-popping plays. New England addressed its most pressing need by drafting the 21-year-old Thursday night, and the franchise will look for him to make an immediate impact upon arriving in Foxboro.

