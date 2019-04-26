NFL Rumors: Dolphins Close To Making This Trade For Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are closing in on acquiring their quarterback of the future.

Josh Rosen allegedly has been made available for trade by the Arizona Cardinals, who all but confirmed they were moving on from the 22-year-old when they drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Dolphins emerged as a frontrunner for Rosen as the Day 1 of the draft approached, and it might not be long until he’s in South Beach.

Multiple sources say the Dolphins are close to a deal for QB Josh Rosen, and that a deal may actually be tentatively done. Arizona would get pick No. 48 from Miami. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 26, 2019

If this truly is the deal in place, it’s a massive win for Miami. Giving up a second-round selection for the 10th overall pick from a year ago is a steal. If the Dolphins are able to pull it off, they’ll look even smarter for hanging onto their first-round pick and not using it on a quarterback. Miami addressed another major needed when it grabbed Christian Wilkins, one of the best defensive prospects in this year’s class, at No. 13 overall.

We’re not saying Rosen is going to be the next Dan Marino, but his ceiling suggests he could be the best quarterback the Dolphins have had in the past decade-plus.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images